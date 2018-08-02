How does climate change affect us?

Signs of climate change are happening across the world, but as global citizens, we have the option to take action against climate change following some of these helpful tips.
By
Rangers fans don't let heat scare them away

Weather

Rangers fans don't let heat scare them away

Nearly 20,000 fans attended the Rangers-Indians game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Globe Life Park with temperatures that peaked at 108 degrees. Clint Whitaker, his two sons Cannon and Cash and nephew Ace, drove in to celebrate a birthday from Fruitvale.

Tropical Storm Beryl forms in the Atlantic

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Beryl forms in the Atlantic

The swirling system seen in the lower-right in this satellite loop is now officially the second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. The fast-moving depression intensified to become Tropical Storm Beryl Thursday afternoon.