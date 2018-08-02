How does climate change affect us?

Nearly 20,000 fans attended the Rangers-Indians game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Globe Life Park with temperatures that peaked at 108 degrees. Clint Whitaker, his two sons Cannon and Cash and nephew Ace, drove in to celebrate a birthday from Fruitvale.
Hurricane categories are used by the National Hurricane Center to gauge a hurricane's strength and predict potential property damage with each storm. Here's how the NHC defines each hurricane category — and how much damage each strength can cause.
The swirling system seen in the lower-right in this satellite loop is now officially the second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. The fast-moving depression intensified to become Tropical Storm Beryl Thursday afternoon.
An Apopka, Florida canine police officer escaped injury this week after a bolt of lightning struck very near the police department parking lot. The bolt knocked out the power to the building and damaged multiple electrical transformers.
A video provided by the Warrensburg Area Amateur Radio Club, Inc., shows the damage Tuesday’s storm did to a building at a water supply building in Johnson County, Mo. The camera, mounted at the old ATT microwave tower, sustained some damage.
This hurricane season users of the www.weather.gov/miami site will find localized maps and graphics that will take them 'beyond the cone,' and give more detailed information about what to expect in their specific location.
A local State of Emergency was declared by the City of Sarasota for Lido Beach erosion Wednesday afternoon following an extensive walking inspection of the severely eroded beach by City Manager Tom Barwin and a Florida DEP official
Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Saturday morning as Subtropical Storm Alberto heads toward the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to drench the state through the holiday weekend.