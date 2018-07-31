Flood warning extended for Manatee River after heavy rainfall

The National Weather Service extended its flood warning through Tuesday afternoon for the Manatee River.
Heavy rainfall caused a sharp increase in water levels near Myakka Head on Monday. Weather maps indicate the area received at least an inch of rain.
As of Tuesday morning, the river was at 11.1 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet, according to the NWS.
At 11 feet, private roads and bridges one mile downstream begin to flood. Agricultural and rural Kibler area also begins to flood.
The river is expected to fall below flood stage by late Tuesday morning and remain that way through the rest of the week, forecasters said.
Forecast maps show rain chances at 60 percent for the afternoon and 40 percent in the evening.
Follow Emily Wunderlich on Twitter @EmilyWunderlich.
Comments