Areas prone to flooding in Manatee County

Compilation video of areas that commonly flood in Manatee County when there is heavy rain.
Flood warning extended for Manatee River after heavy rainfall

By Emily Wunderlich

ewunderlich@bradenton.com

July 31, 2018 11:27 AM

The National Weather Service extended its flood warning through Tuesday afternoon for the Manatee River.

Heavy rainfall caused a sharp increase in water levels near Myakka Head on Monday. Weather maps indicate the area received at least an inch of rain.

As of Tuesday morning, the river was at 11.1 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet, according to the NWS.

tt_weather_1.jpg
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Manatee River near Myakka Head after heavy rainfall on Monday.
Herald file photo

At 11 feet, private roads and bridges one mile downstream begin to flood. Agricultural and rural Kibler area also begins to flood.

The river is expected to fall below flood stage by late Tuesday morning and remain that way through the rest of the week, forecasters said.

Forecast maps show rain chances at 60 percent for the afternoon and 40 percent in the evening.

