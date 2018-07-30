Areas prone to flooding in Manatee County

Flood warning in effect for Manatee River after heavy rainfall

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

July 30, 2018 10:13 PM

MANATEE

Heavy rain Monday that is expected to extend overnight has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning for the Manatee River.

The NWS in Tampa reported that after heavy rainfall fell across the upper Manatee River basins on Monday, it caused a sharp rise in water levels near Myakka Head.

The river is forecast to crest at or just above flood stage overnight.

The flood warning for the river is in effect until Tuesday morning, the NWS said.

tt_weather_1.jpg
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Manatee River near Myakka Head after heavy rainfall on Monday.
Herald file photo

By 9 p.m. Monday, the stage of the river was 10.5 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet, forecasters said.

Minor flooding is forecast.

The river is expected to rise to at least flood stage overnight and then fall in the morning.

