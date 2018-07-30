Flood warning in effect for Manatee River after heavy rainfall

Heavy rain Monday that is expected to extend overnight has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning for the Manatee River.
The NWS in Tampa reported that after heavy rainfall fell across the upper Manatee River basins on Monday, it caused a sharp rise in water levels near Myakka Head.
The river is forecast to crest at or just above flood stage overnight.
The flood warning for the river is in effect until Tuesday morning, the NWS said.
By 9 p.m. Monday, the stage of the river was 10.5 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet, forecasters said.
Minor flooding is forecast.
The river is expected to rise to at least flood stage overnight and then fall in the morning.
