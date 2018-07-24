Waterspout turns into small tornado as it makes landfall

Swimmers at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were ordered to leave the water on July 22, after a waterspout made landfall and turned into a small tornado. The waterspout was seen near the Skywheel.
Rangers fans don't let heat scare them away

Nearly 20,000 fans attended the Rangers-Indians game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Globe Life Park with temperatures that peaked at 108 degrees. Clint Whitaker, his two sons Cannon and Cash and nephew Ace, drove in to celebrate a birthday from Fruitvale.

Tropical Storm Beryl forms in the Atlantic

The swirling system seen in the lower-right in this satellite loop is now officially the second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. The fast-moving depression intensified to become Tropical Storm Beryl Thursday afternoon.