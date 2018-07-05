Areas prone to flooding in Manatee County

Flood warning in effect for Manatee River with more rain in the forecast

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

July 05, 2018 11:53 AM

Manatee

A flood warning is in effect for the Manatee River near Myakka Head until Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, the NWS reports the stage was 11.9 feet, with minor flooding occurring and more in the forecast. Flood stage for the river is 11 feet.

More rain is in the forecast, with the potential for afternoon thunderstorms continuing through the weekend.
Water levels are expected to remain elevated for the next day or so as more heavy rains could make the flooding worse, according to the NWS. The flood warning is also in effect for the Little Manatee River at Wimauma.

Forecasters with the NWS are calling for a 30 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms between 3 and 11 p.m. Thursday and a 20 percent chance of isolated showers and storms Friday, with a high near 90 degrees.

Much of the same weather is predicted to continue through the weekend, with highs for Saturday and Sunday near 90 and a 30 percent chance of showers and storms.

