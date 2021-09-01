What will Labor Day weekend be like in Florida? Storms or sun? Depends on your area

“It’s the first day of meteorological fall but South Florida will still feel like summer,” NBC 6 meteorologist Angie Lassman tweeted Wednesday morning on the first day of September. That means, of course, hot and humid and afternoon storms, according to forecasters.

Some of Wednesday’s afternoon storms along Florida’s east coast could be strong, with wind gusts of 45 mph and possible flooding, along with waterspouts, according to the National Weather Service in Miami’s hazardous weather outlook.

Expect low 90s and 30% rain chances in South Florida Wednesday. That forecast is even better in the Keys with the island chain’s minimal chances of rain through the week.

Sept 1 @ 6 AM - Another warm summer day with showers & storms possible mainly in the afternoon and evening along the east half of SoFla. #flwx pic.twitter.com/cfE2xLaJxc — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 1, 2021

Generally dry conditions expected tonight and tomorrow with just a slight chance of showers/t'storms.



Lows tonight will be near 80 degrees. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 90s. #flwx #flkeys #floridakeys #keywest #bigpinekey #marathonfl #tavernier #keylargo pic.twitter.com/ESmzb0hjuz — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 1, 2021

Bradenton, meanwhile, should brace for showers on a 60% chance Wednesday and 80% on Thursday, along with rip currents.

Orlando, alas, is going to be, well, a mess Wednesday through Thursday, according to the weather service. Numerous storms are expected Wednesday into the afternoon, especially in Brevard and Osceola counties moving north. Expect frequent lightning and 45 mph wind gusts and, with one to twp inches of rain in a short amount of time, possible flooding. “Move indoors to safety if skies look threatening or if you hear thunder,” forecasters said in an Orlando alert.

Labor Day weekend

But what about the last holiday weekend of the summer: Are we going to be able to enjoy Labor Day outdoors or is it going to be a weekend of watching the rain against our windows?

As tropical depression Ida moves from the Mid-Atlantic to the northeast, South Florida will begin to feel a tail of moisture, National Weather Service meteorologist Barry Baxter said Wednesday.

“We’re definitely looking at an uptake in showers and storms tomorrow and Friday,” Baxter said.

Be grateful, though. At least it’s not Labor Day Weekend 2019 when we had a beast named Hurricane Dorian at our doors.

Due to Ida’s southwest flow — a storm that begins in the southwest and heads into the northeast — this should keep Florida’s west coast dry and create a sea breeze over the east, Baxter said.

Meteorologist Sammy Hadi at the center said the flow will drag thunderstorm activity along the east coast and heat things up.

In other words, people looking for a staycation or a day trip can expect a drier weekend in Naples and Bradenton.

With South Florida highs in the low- to mid-90s, people gathering for backyard barbecues and park picnics should stick to the mornings.

“It won’t be a washout, but it’s definitely going to be more active in the afternoon,” Baxter said.

In the Florida Keys, there’s a chance of isolated thunderstorms through Tuesday, but the primary hazard is lightning strikes according to the National Weather Service.

Orlando, and its various area theme parks, improves Friday into the weekend, with the highest rain chance on Sunday at 40%. And Naples’ “worst” day would be Saturday’s 50% storm chance.