Scenes from Claudette across the Gulf Coast: Flooded homes and cars, tornadoes, gators

Tropical Storm Claudette barreled through the Mississippi Gulf Coast overnight and into the early parts of the morning Saturday, dumping heavy rain and causing flash flooding and tornadoes.

The tropical storm, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, is moving north-northeast near central Alabama and is expected to dump more rain there and in Georgia through the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida felt Claudette’s wrath on Friday and Saturday.

In Hancock County, many streets in low-lying areas are still flooded out. Part of Mississippi 604 in Pearlington is closed due to floodwater.

Many parts of U.S. 90 from Pass Christian to Biloxi are closed due to sand and flooding.

Check out scenes of Claudette’s aftermath across the Gulf Coast region that shows flooded out streets and homes on the Coast and in Slidell, heavy rain, tornado destruction in Alabama, wind howling in Gulf Shores and an alligator appearance in Louisiana.

Hancock County

Residents of Shoreline Park, one of the lowest lying areas in Hancock County, Mississippi, parked vehicles along Hwy 603 because #Claudette flooded many streets in the area. #mswx @sunherald pic.twitter.com/p3259eZGOS — Justin Mitchell (@JustinMitchell_) June 19, 2021

Trucks and cars risked the flood water left by #Claudette to drive through 1st Avenue in the Shoreline Park community of Hancock County, Mississippi. “If you think this is deep, you should have seen it earlier,” one driver said. #mswx @sunherald pic.twitter.com/sxlVscskiP — Justin Mitchell (@JustinMitchell_) June 19, 2021

Many residents in the Shoreline Park community in Hancock County, Mississippi, are stuck inside their elevated homes because of river flooding caused by #Claudette. The streets have been overcome with water for hours. @sunherald @NWSNewOrleans #mswx pic.twitter.com/6xsa9N4odV — Justin Mitchell (@JustinMitchell_) June 19, 2021

Residents who live in low-lying areas of Hancock County, Mississippi, park their cars and boats on higher ground when tropical rather looms. #Claudette flooding overtook many streets in Shoreline Park. #mswx @sunherald @NWSNewOrleans pic.twitter.com/Sn6aLbyV1C — Justin Mitchell (@JustinMitchell_) June 19, 2021

Kiln

It’s impossible to tell where the river ends and streets begin in Jourdan River Shores in Kiln, Mississippi. River flooding from #Claudette has overtaken the upscale neighborhood. #mswx pic.twitter.com/Yp6DHeLHfY — Justin Mitchell (@JustinMitchell_) June 19, 2021

At Jourdan River Shores, a waterfront community in Kiln, flood waters are still high on several entry points, with cars lining busy Hwy 603 after #Claudette. #mswx @sunherald pic.twitter.com/jEu3Ye6llw — Justin Mitchell (@JustinMitchell_) June 19, 2021

Bay St. Louis

Rough night along the MS Gulf Coast, rain squalls-waterspouts moving inland-storm surge. This video from Bay St. Louis , Lori Boudreaux. #mswx @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/MXu98J0Jcd — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) June 19, 2021

Louisiana

STAY OFF THE ROADS: Even though the water is receding in some areas of Slidell, there is still standing water across the area. This is a before and after showing Sterling Oaks Subdivision off Gause Blvd and Pearl Acres. >> https://t.co/cdIoRY0gNw pic.twitter.com/IisLQUWsVF — wdsu (@wdsu) June 19, 2021

Many are waking up to flooding in Slidell following heavy rain from Tropical Storm Claudette. This is a picture of flooding last night at the intersection of Cross Gates Boulevard and Military Road.



: St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 pic.twitter.com/jgLfxFe4A0 — wdsu (@wdsu) June 19, 2021

Here's another look at flooding in Slidell after Tropical Storm Claudette moved through overnight. pic.twitter.com/q1kpQHS7ZU — wdsu (@wdsu) June 19, 2021

We are on Rue D Azur in Slidell. This homeowner says roughly 5 inches got into their home @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/ridca91bx1 — Rilwan Balogun (@RilwanFox8) June 19, 2021

I came across some flooded streets off US-190 and saw this gator @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/y2sKcq9kdl — Rilwan Balogun (@RilwanFox8) June 19, 2021

Alabama

Tornado damage in South Alabama from #Claudette. https://t.co/AStYtp4m1P — Brantly Keiek (@BrantlyWx) June 19, 2021

Florida

Several homes were damaged near Milton, Florida as #Claudette raced through the Pensacola area this morning. pic.twitter.com/TSpuvdNnqr — Bill Wadell (@BillWadell) June 19, 2021