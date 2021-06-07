A disturbance could form in the Caribbean Sea this week, hurricane forecasters say

An area of low pressure is forecast to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters say the disturbance could form by Thursday or Friday. If the system does form, it could gradually develop as it slowly moves northwest toward Central America, according a hurricane center advisory at 8 a.m. Monday.

It has a 0% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 20% chance within the next five days.

June 1 was the first official day of the season — even though we already saw Tropical Storm Ana form near Bermuda last month. Forecasters are predicting another “above average” hurricane season this year, although we shouldn’t see as many storms as the record-breaking season in 2020.