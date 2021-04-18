‘A messy, soggy, and unsettled weather pattern’ will greet South Florida to start week

South Florida should prepare for “a messy, soggy, and unsettled weather pattern,” with a possibility of strong storms in the coming days, thanks to a cold front sitting over the north-central portions of the state.

Sunday will be a warm day, with a high of about 87 degrees this afternoon in Miami. But National Weather Service Senior Meteorologist Robert Garcia said a cold front is supposed to “edge a little closer” to South Florida.

“We could potentially see heavy rains from showers and storms at different points through the week,” said Garcia.

North and Central Florida could be facing strong to severe thunderstorms on Sunday. Then the chance for rain, lightning, and thunder shifts towards the south likely on Monday, with showers and storms lasting through at least Wednesday, maybe even Thursday, said the meteorologist.

“There could be portions of South Florida that will have to be vigilant in order to make sure that we stay safe from those threats,” García said.

The possibility of precipitation in South Florida shouldn’t be ruled out for Sunday, he added, although it should be concentrated towards Palm Beach County and Lake Okeechobee.

There could be drier conditions later this week. The weekend is forecast to be a mixed bag of sunny and cloudy conditions with breeze and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Swimmers and surfers should be advised that there is a moderate risk of rip tides in Palm Beaches, while Miami-Dade and Broward County beaches have a slight risk. The “elevated risk of rip currents” in the Palm Beaches could continue in the “early part of the work week,” according to the NWS forecast.

“Make sure you swim near the lifeguards and follow their instructions,” said Garcia. “They monitor what’s going on on their specific beaches.”

For more information on South Florida weather conditions, you can head over to the National Weather Service website, or call the NWS at 305-229-4522 to hear an automated forecast.