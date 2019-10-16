Florida, watch out. A tropical or subtropical cyclone could be heading our way.

A low-pressure system over the Bay of Campeche may become a tropical or subtropical cyclone with Florida possibly being in its path. The system has increased over the past few hours and is causing thunderstorms for the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. National Hurricane Center

The broad area of low pressure has increased over the past few hours on Wednesday afternoon, causing showers and thunderstorms for the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, according to forecasters with the National Hurricane Center.

The system is forecast to move northward, then northeastward across the central Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days. During this time, it could become a tropical or subtropical cyclone.

The Hurricane Center says the system’s formation chances are 60 percent over the next five days.

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, the system’s trajectory pointed toward the west coast of Florida.

Even if it doesn’t become a cyclone, it could produce gusty winds and rough surf when it nears the northern Gulf Coast on Friday and Saturday.

Heavy rainfall is also possible across the southeastern U.S.

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is set to investigate the system Thursday afternoon.