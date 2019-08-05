The tropical waves are gone, but the rain’s still here. How bad will it be this week?

Know your thunderstorm types Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

Florida’s forecast is changing again, and this time, it doesn’t look that bad.

There are no tropical waves to keep an eye on, the King Tide is basically over and it looks like we’ll be partly seeing the sun this week.

Of course, with a slight chance of rain.

What’s the weather in South Florida?

If your neighborhood saw some slight flooding over the weekend, it probably won’t be going away tonight.

Monday is starting off slightly cloudy with temperatures feeling like they’re almost in the 100s and the rain isn’t expected to start until late afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

It will get heavier come Monday night, when there’s a 60 percent chance of rain. The weather service says the rain will be between a quarter and half of an inch.

The hazardous weather outlook is also expecting strong wind gusts and a high chance of flooding, particularly across the east coast metro area where a flood watch is in effect.

The good news is that the #MondayBlues won’t be staying all through the week.

The weekly forecast shows a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, which means we might actually be able to enjoy the sun again.

It’s not like the temperatures are trying to pretend it’s only partly sunny. They’re forecasted to be in the high 80s most of the week, with the exception of Tuesday and Friday night when they drop to around 80.

It’s also Florida so our chances for rain and thunderstorms go up briefly to 40 percent Tuesday and Thursday in the morning before dropping down again.

Made plans this weekend?

You’re in luck. Friday and Saturday are mostly sunny, hot and with a low 20 percent chance of rain. It looks like our rain chances might go up again Sunday, but the forecast might change by then.

Weather for a Keys getaway?

If you’re looking for a staycation before school starts, plan to go later in the week.

Monday and Tuesday have a 40 percent of showers and thunderstorms and it won’t be dropping until Wednesday night, according to the Keys weather service.

The forecast is also warning those in the Keys could be seeing cloud to surface lightning strikes and strong gusty winds. If you’re taking the boat out, be careful, the service says its looking “favorable” for watersprouts to form across the Keys nearshore waters, and you know, these types of things can “easily flip boats.”

Come Thursday morning, it should be smooth sailing with only a 20 percent chance of rain and thunder. Temperatures are ranging from the 80s to low 90s.

I’m traveling to Tampa. What’s the weather like?

Those in Southwest Florida, your weather is rainy and confusing.

The forecast shows it fluctuating this week from some rain to a lot of rain. Even your temperatures are jumping from the mid 70s to low 90s.

Here’s a quick breakdown:

Monday is predicted to be the rainiest day this week, with 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Unlike South Florida, your rain is starting from the early morning until bed time.

Tampa Bay’s National Weather Service is expecting at least a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain to fall Monday. The thunderstorms might make it higher, according to the service.

Tuesday to Thursday you’re looking at a 30 to 50 percent chance of rain and thunder until Thursday night when there’s a break in the rain. The chances of rain stay low Friday until they bump back to 30 percent for the weekend.

OK, what if I go to Orlando?

Central Florida got the short end of the stick this week.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne is predicting 40 to 60 percent chance of heavy rainfall in Central Florida this week.

Monday is going to be bad all around The hazardous weather outlooks says the “highest coverage” of thunderstorms will be south of Orlando. These storms will be “capable of producing dangerous lightning strikes, gusty winds up to 45 mph and torrential downpours,” according to the outlook.

Areas in coastal Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties that have seen heavy rainfall these past few days also have a high chance of seeing some flooding, with potentially over 3 inches of rain, the outlook predicts.

Those living near Astor by the St. Johns River should also be on guard. The outlook says the river is just above Action Stage and will stay near this level through early this week. If it hits “Action Stage,” residents in low lying areas could see some pretty bad flooding.

There’s also a moderate risk of rip currents along the coastline of east central Florida, so its’ recommended beachgoers stay near the lifeguard and that boaters prepare for storms coming from the southwest. The thunderstorms are expected to produce wind gusts up to 35 knots.

If you think Monday is bad at 50 percent, Wednesday takes the cake at a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

This really isn’t the best time to visit Disney or Universal.

But, if you’re going to brave the weather, you might want to visit the park on Friday. It’s the only day this week the weather service says will have the lowest chance of rain and thunder this week at 30 percent.