We’ve been tracking a tropical wave heading to Florida. Now, there’s another one

Florida has been keeping an eye on a tropical wave moving steadily toward the coast. Now, there’s another one.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a disturbance moving west at about 15 mph from the Cabo Verde Islands, near Africa. There’s a 40 percent chance it could form into a tropical depression over the weekend when it’s several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

There are two tropical waves moving along the Atlantic Ocean. One of them is expected to batter Florida with heavy rain in the next few days. The other, colored orange, has a 40 percent chance of forming into a tropical depression over the weekend when its several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles, according to the National Hurricane Center. National Hurricane Center

Forecasters are also tracking the tropical wave that has been battering Hispaniola, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands with “disorganized showers and thunderstorms.” Moving at about 10 mph, the wave will swamp the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas and Florida with heavy rainfall. It’s also bringing more sogginess to South Florida starting Wednesday night into the weekend.

Once the wave, colored yellow on the map, moves near Florida and the northwestern Bahamas over the weekend “conditions could become marginally conducive” for it to turn into a significant weather system, according to the forecast, but the chances are a low 10 percent.

As of 2 a.m. Wednesday, the wave’s trajectory shows it’ll be off Florida’s east coast and will eventually turn northeastward to the western Atlantic Ocean.