Here’s what’s happening with that tropical wave in the Caribbean

There’s a tropical wave about 200 miles east of the Bahamas, but the chances that it’ll form into a serious weather system are small, according to the National Weather Service.

“Small” as in 10 percent for the next two days and 20 percent for the next five days.

“Some slight development is possible over the next few days while the disturbance moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph,” the NWS’ 8 a.m. tropical weather outlook stated.

As for Sunday, the NWS expects possible waterspouts over the Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and Biscayne Bay. Some of the thunderstorms on the Gulf coast and inland areas could produce 45 mph gusts.

Thunderstorms are possible through much of the upcoming week and should become more widespread over South Florida by Tuesday and remain through the remainder of the week. Lightning and gusty wind are the main hazards, the NWS notes in its forecast.

Heat index values could approach 105 degrees over some interior and western sections, especially during the latter half of the week.