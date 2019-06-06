Weather News

Funnel clouds spotted in Miami and Broward as conditions favor more development

The National Weather Service in Miami issued a severe weather alert from South Miami-Dade through Jupiter after funnel clouds were reported in Jupiter and in a line of storms from West Miami-Dade north into Southeast Broward.

Weather spotters reported funnel clouds with showers along a line extending from six miles north of North County Airport to West Miami.-Dade, the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement Thursday afternoon.

The movement was northwest at 5 mph and could affect areas including Miami, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Coral Springs, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Tamarac, Wellington, Jupiter, Margate, Palm Beach Gardens and Coral Gables.



Conditions are favorable for more to develop through the afternoon as South Florida is already in its summer pattern of steamy days and afternoon storms.

Meteorologist Steve Weagle of West Palm Beach’s WPTV posted video of a funnel cloud just north of Indiantown Road in Martin County around 1:30 pm.

