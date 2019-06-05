It’s going to feel like 105 degrees in South Florida. Here’s how to handle the heat

How to stay safe in really hot weather As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely.

South Florida’s Wednesday promises a day of extremes, prompting two hazardous weather concerns: heat and wind.

The wind would be related to the expected scattered and likely numerous and strong thunderstorms that are forecast for the interior and southeast Florida coast regions in the afternoon and evening.

The strongest storms today could feature wind gusts topping 40 mph that could cause minor wind damage, the National Weather Service in Miami says.





Orlando is also expecting some severe thunderstorms Wednesday that could bring winds of 50 mph. A high of 94 degrees is expected near The Magic Kingdom and other attractions.

The morning is mostly clear in South Florida, with temperatures in the 80s, expected to hit 91 degrees, and some showers off the coast in the Cutler Bay, Kendall areas of Miami-Dade and Pompano Beach in Broward that are expected to push inland in the afternoon, according to CBS4 meteorologist Dave Warren.

Showers just off the coast right now will begin to push inland later this morning and be over the interior/Gulf Coast by this evening. @cbsmiami pic.twitter.com/c9MsiaiTsP — Dave Warren (@DaveWarrenCBS4) June 5, 2019

Heat warning

The ongoing concern in South Florida is the continuing hot weather with heat index readings expected to feel like 105 degrees, according to the weather service.

However, there currently aren’t hazardous weather warnings for Bradenton, Gainesville or Tallahassee.

What you can do

Another hot day is in store for South Florida as heat indices in excess of 100 degrees are likely across most of the area. #flwx. pic.twitter.com/qyvmNAGDjQ — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 5, 2019

To counter the heat there are several things you can do:

▪ Stay hydrated, especially if you work outside and wear light color clothing.

Heat stroke, in which the body can heat to 106 degrees, leading to death or permanent disability if not treated right away, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms include confusion, slurred speech, loss of consciousness, possible coma.

If you suspect heat stroke, call 911, move yourself — or move the person — to a shaded, cool area and remove the outer layer of clothing. Cool with cold water or an ice bath if possible. Wetting the skin with wet cloths or clothes dipped in cool water is also a good idea.

Employers can help their workers stay safe and healthy if they remember this advice for preventing heat illness.

Heat exhaustion can also affect people who are outside, particularly the elderly or those with high blood pressure, the CDC says. Symptoms include nausea, dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating and inability to pass urine. Treatments are similar to heat stroke: get out of the heated environment, cool down with liquids, and cold compresses, and seek medical or emergency care as needed.

▪ Don’t leave children or pets unattended in the car for any period of time.





Extended forecast

Thursday through the weekend and into the next work week should continue these over 100 heat indices across South Florida, the weather center says.

Storm chances are highest Friday through Sunday, ranging from 50% Friday and Saturday, with a 60% chance Sunday.