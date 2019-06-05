Forecast: Those familiar afternoon thunderstorms are returning to Tampa Bay

Know your thunderstorm types Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

Yes, this searing heat has made it feel as though summer has arrived early in Tampa Bay. But the telltale sign that the official start of summer is just over two weeks away are the signature afternoon thunderstorms that are returning to the area.





Those familiar rain clouds returned on Tuesday in some spots. After an unseasonably dry spell that enhanced wildfire risks and contributed to our blazing heat, an onshore sea breeze will produce higher humidity and a greater chance of afternoon thunderstorms heading into the weekend – along with slightly lower temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Morning lows are starting off in the upper 70s, and highs will reach the low 90s. Winds from the southeast will shift to an onshore breeze in the afternoon, creating a 50 percent chance of storms along the coast and moving inland during the evening.

We could be in for a wet weekend as winds off the Gulf of Mexico will enhance our rain chances starting on Friday, forecasters said. Showers will be most prevalent in the afternoon and evening, though a stray morning shower can’t be ruled out. The plus? More clouds will mean slightly lower highs, with temperatures staying below 90 heading into next week.