‘You did that!’ Angry woman in Florida accuses Lamborghini driver of hitting her car

This Florida man came with receipts.

Tampa area entrepreneur Matthew Heller had his phone at the right time the other day after a bizarre car accident.

On video posted Monday to both his TikTok and Instagram, Heller records a woman freaking out after bashing the back of his fancy, expensive car during a traffic stop.

“I got hit from behind,” notes the caption. “My car was hit from behind while I was stopped.” The post’s hashtags included #lamborghini and #aventador, Heller’s wheels. The price of one of these exotic vehicles is north of the $400,000 range.

The quick clip begins with a scowling woman in shorts storming over to Heller’s white supercar, which he had pulled over into a Mobil gas station near the collision site.

“You did that to the front of my f---ing car!” she yells, pointing at her black Audi sedan about 50 feet away — still on the road, its front end mangled. “That’s my new f---ing car!’”

Heller then nervously laughs and replies, “When you rear end somebody, that’s not how this works.”

“What’s so funny!? You hit me in the front of it! Remember?!” screams the enraged woman, almost in hysterics. “When I was at a red light you went in front of me and hit my car!”

Heller, who owns Horn Blasters, a Tampa-based company that makes train horns for cars with over 1 million followers on Instagram, calmly replies: ‘OK, cool.”

He subsequently notifies the woman, who continues to rant and curse, that he will be calling police.

In another part of the clip, another woman believed to be a Mobil employee shows Heller the station’s CCTV footage of the accident in which the Audi driver’s car is seen plowing into the stationary sports car in front of the gas station.

“Look at this,” she says showing him video. “You are here and she came... see?”

The CCTV clearly shows the Lamborghini stopped at a red light and the Audi smash it from behind.

With that footage gold, plus his own social media, Heller should be OK with his insurance company.

An email asking Heller the outcome of the unfortunate situation went unanswered Wednesday.