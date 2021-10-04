Jury orders Miami-Dade School Board to pay $6M to student in teacher sex-abuse case

Miami-Dade School Board will pay $6 million after a jury decided it failed to respond to sexual abuse reports involving former Palmetto High teacher Jason Meyers.

A federal jury has ordered the Miami-Dade School Board to pay $6 million to a former student of an ex-Palmetto High teacher accused of harassing and sexually abusing a string of female students.

In a verdict late Friday, jurors concluded the school district, despite warnings, did nothing to stop Jason Edward Meyers, a creative writing teacher. The verdict found Meyers “posed a substantial risk of sexual abuse or harassment to female students,” yet the district was “deliberately indifferent” in how it handled the accusations.

The federal lawsuit, filed on behalf of an unidentified student, was filed in 2017.

It claimed that the principal at Michael M. Krop High in Northeast Miami-Dade received an email in 2008 that Meyers was having sex with current and former students from the school. He remained a teacher, and in 2011, was allowed transfer to Palmetto Senior High, where he continued to engage in inappropriate relationships with underage female students, the suit said.

The suit said Meyers would groom his creative writing students and that he forcibly kissed and groped the plaintiff in the lawsuit and had sex with another underage student inside his classroom. The suit also said that he would single out his victims to the point that they were publicly known as “Jason’s Girls.”

In all, the suit alleged, Meyers pursued sexually charged relationships with eight of his current or former students at the two schools during his 14 years as a Miami-Dade teacher.

The trial, before U.S. Judge Kathleen Williams, began late last month. Meyers, 46, is still awaiting trial in Miami-Dade criminal court in a case involving one victim.

To the frustration of his victims, the criminal trial has been pending for more than five years, because Meyers changed attorneys — and then because of the pandemic. He’s awaiting trial on three felony counts of engaging in sex with a minor.

The attorney for the former student who sued the School Board did not respond to a request for comment. The Miami-Dade school district, in a statement on Monday, did not say whether it will appeal.

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is currently reviewing the judgment in this case,” the statement said. “Notwithstanding, we remain sensitive to the impact that a former employee’s actions may have caused this plaintiff and lament any challenges she has faced as a result.”

The civil verdict is the latest in string of high-profile scandals involving South Florida educators accused of having improper relationships with students.

In 2020, the Miami-Dade school district, in a settlement, paid $9 million to five victims who had been raped by former Brownsville Middle physical education teacher Wendell Nibbs. He later pleaded guilty to criminal chargers and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Last year, former Hialeah-Miami Lakes High football coach Edward Williams was charged over an improper romantic relationship with a student. He accepted a plea deal and received probation.

Then there’s former South Dade High and Terra High teacher Tom Privett. He’s awaiting trial after being accused of manipulating an underage student into a long-running sexual relationship at the Terra campus in 2016. Another former student at South Dade told the Miami Herald he did the same to her in the late 1980s.

This article will be updated.

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 11:30 AM.