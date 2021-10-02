Florida

Florida man fatally shot over parking spot

The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

A 23-year-old Florida man was arrested after authorities say he fatally shot a man over a parking spot Saturday.

Gilbert Bush was trying to park in a spot where Charles Edward Bentley was standing with a group of friends. The two got into an argument and Bentley pulled out a gun and shot Bush multiple times, St. Petersburg police said in a statement.

The 29-year-old victim died at the hospital.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Bentley fled the scene, but officers found him nearby and charged with second-degree murder.

This story was originally published October 2, 2021 12:27 PM.

