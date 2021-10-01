Man who crashed into ambulance on Seven Mile Bridge was driving stolen car, cops say

Florida Department of Transportation traffic camera footage show traffic stopped along U.S. 1 in the Middle Keys city of Marathon following a head-on crash on the Seven Mile Bridge Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

A Florida Keys man involved in a head-on collision with an ambulance on the Seven Mile Bridge Monday was arrested Friday on an auto theft charge.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Florida Highway Patrol investigators say the Lincoln Blackwood pickup truck Kenneth James Weber was driving when it smashed into the ambulance was stolen.

Weber, 37, was booked into county jail Friday morning, where he remained in the evening with no bond information immediately available.

Troopers and deputies were looking for Weber soon after he was released from Lower Keys Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries he sustained in the crash, Monday morning.

While he was in the hospital, an FHP investigator was trying to determine who owned the pickup. When the owner was finally contacted, he told the trooper he did not give Weber permission to drive the vehicle, and he reported it stolen.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, the Lincoln’s owner was Weber’s boss.

Details of his arrest were not immediately available.

According to an FHP report on the crash, Weber was speeding, driving recklessly and passing slower-moving traffic on the bridge before crashing the pickup into the ambulance, which was transporting a 68-year-old patient.

That person was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in critical, but stable, condition Monday. The patient’s condition on Friday was not available.

More charges against Weber could be pending following the FHP’s investigation of the crash.

