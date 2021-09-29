Hurricane Sam is fluctuating in strength, and Tropical Storm Victor could form soon

National Hurricane Center

A new tropical depression or tropical storm is forecast to form in the eastern Atlantic Wednesday.

The disturbance is about several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands and has a 90% chance of formation in the next two to five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

If it does turn into a tropical storm, it would be named Victor.

Two other disturbances are being monitored, but forecasters are no longer confident that the systems will turn into tropical depressions, and have lowered their development chances.

One of the systems, about several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, has a 50% chance of formation in the next two to five days as it drifts west-northwest over the Atlantic.

The other system, the remnants of Peter, has a 10% chance of formation in the next two to five days. Forecasters say it is moving northeast into a region of strong upper-level winds, which should stop its significant development chances.

Hurricane Sam, the powerful Cat 4 storm, was about 455 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands and is continuing to bring large swells to the islands.

Those swells, which could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, are expected to reach the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas and Bermuda by Thursday or Friday, and the U.S. east coast and Atlantic Canada by the weekend.

On the forecast track, Sam was still moving northwest with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph with higher gusts. However, its strength continues to fluctuate, which forecasters note is fairly typical for hurricanes this strong.

It’s expected to pass well to the east and northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through Wednesday night and should turn toward the north on Friday

In terms of intensity, Sam is expected to remain a major hurricane through at least Saturday, when it’s forecast to be a Cat 3 storm near Bermuda. On Sunday, it’s forecast to weaken into a Cat 2.