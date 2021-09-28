Florida
Suspect in traffic stop shooting death of Florida deputy captured after 4-day manhunt
The manhunt for Patrick McDowell, who Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says was caught on video firing fatal shots into a deputy during a traffic stop, ended Tuesday afternoon at a park in Callahan.
Jacksonville area media say McDowell was caught at the Kirsten Higgenbotham Sports Complex, about 6 1/2 miles from the intersection where NCSO says Deputy Josh Moyers stopped McDowell around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said video showed once Moyers asked McDowell to step out of a stolen minivan, McDowell shot him in the head and the back. The former U.S. Marine eluded law enforcement, even shooting a Jacksonville sheriff’s deputy dog, but cops still believed he remained in the Callahan area.
Moyers died Sunday at UF Health Jacksonville. Video showed McDowell being wheeled into that same hospital Tuesday afternoon after his capture.
Comments