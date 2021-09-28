Peter forecast to come back as a depression, and two other systems are likely to form

Three tropical depressions are forecast to form soon. One of them is the remnants of Peter. National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Sam has strengthened into a Category 4 storm again as it moves north across the Atlantic’s open waters. Forecasters are also monitoring three disturbances forecast to turn into tropical depressions soon.

One of the systems, the remnants of Peter, is a few hundred miles east of Bermuda and could become a short-lived depression by Tuesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. The other two disturbances, in the eastern Atlantic, are forecast to turn into tropical depressions in the next two days as they move west-northwest.

The remnants of Sam or Peter aren’t threats to Florida. The other two systems, which have a 70% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 90% chance of formation through the next five days, are far away and should be monitored.

If the systems were to strengthen into tropical storms, their names would be Victor and Wanda.

As of the 5 a.m. Tuesday advisory, Sam was about 610 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, and is bringing large swells to the islands.

Those swells, which could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, are expected to reach the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas and Bermuda by Thursday or Friday and the U.S. east coast and Atlantic Canada by the weekend.

On the forecast track, Sam should pass well to the northeast of the northern Leeward Islands on Wednesday and Thursday. The hurricane is moving toward the northwest and is expected to do so for the next few days before making a turn toward the north Friday.

Forecasters expect Sam’s strength to fluctuate over the next few days although it will remain a major hurricane at least through the weekend. The forecast shows it weakening back to a Cat 3 by the time nears Bermuda Saturday.