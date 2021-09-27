Troopers: Woman on bicycle killed by racing motorcycle

A Florida woman was fatally injured when a racing motorcycle hit her bicycle, officials said.

The crash occurred Sunday afternoon near Orlando, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

A Suzuki motorcycle and a white BMW were racing along a major thoroughfare, witnesses told troopers. A 37-year-old woman on a bicycle was attempting to cross when the motorcycle hit her.

The woman and the 27-year-old man on the motorcycle were taken to a nearby hospital. The man suffered serious injuries, and the woman died, officials said.

Investigators said they're looking for the driver of the BMW, which left the scene of the crash.

The crash report didn't say whether the motorcycle rider would face any charges.