Head-on collision closes Seven Mile Bridge in the Keys

Florida Department of Transportation traffic camera footage show traffic stopped along U.S. 1 in the Middle Keys city of Marathon following a head-on crash on the Seven Mile Bridge Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

Police and rescue officials in the Florida Keys closed the Seven Mile Bridge in both directions Monday afternoon following a head-on crash along the historic span.

The crash between two vehicles happened shortly after 2 p.m., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The collision was at mile marker 43.5, which is about halfway across the bridge.

Details of the crash were not immediately available, but there were injuries, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Lindhart, who warned drivers traveling along U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys to expect delays.

Two vehicles crashed into each other on the Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. ROB O'NEAL ROB O'NEAL/FLORIDA KEYS NEWS BUREAU

The bridge connects the Middle Keys city of Marathon to Little Duck Key in the Lower Keys.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 2:34 PM.