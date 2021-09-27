Florida

Florida woman accused of tossing firebombs at Buddist temple

The Associated Press

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.

A Florida woman is accused of firebombing a Buddisht temple, sheriff's officials said.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies arrested Mei Cheung, 46, on Sunday after they were called to St. Dak Buddist Temple near Palm Beach Gardens, officials said in a news release.

Multiple items were found burning on the temple's grounds were determined to be improvised incendiary devices, the release said.

Video surveillance at the temple caputured a woman igniting and throwing four firebombs over the gate onto the temple property. She was also seen on video placing a fifth lit firebomb in a mailbox on the temple grounds, the release said.

Deputies interviewed Cheung and arrested her on Sunday evening. She's charged with five counts of using a fire bomb and one count of property damage at a religious facilty, jail records show. She remained in the Palm Beach County Jail on Monday morning, records show.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Arrest records don't list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

No additional details were immediately available.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Florida

Pregnant woman found dead in Florida city park

September 27, 2021 6:26 AM

National

Forecasters: Sam a major hurricane, but intensity to vary

September 27, 2021 6:26 AM

National

Deputy shot in north Florida traffic stop dies

September 27, 2021 6:26 AM

Florida

Boy, 10, caught in rip current drowns in Florida

September 27, 2021 6:26 AM

National

Hurricane Sam is small but mighty; still well offshore

September 27, 2021 6:04 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service