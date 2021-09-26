Florida

Pregnant woman found dead in Florida city park

The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Florida authorities are investigating the death of a 9-month pregnant woman whose body was found Saturday in a city park.

First Coast New reports the body of Felicia Jones, 21, was found by someone walking in Jacksonville's Riverview Park. Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they are treating the case as a suspicious death “with foul play expected.” They didn't say what led them to that belief.

Jones' family said she was due to give birth Oct. 8.

“This is a whole unborn baby ready to be born in two weeks. A beautiful young lady who just turned 21 this month,” Angelica Williams, Jones’ aunt, told First Coast News. "We wanted this baby. I was super excited about my nephew. All of that has been taken away from us. We’re distraught right now.”

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National

Forecasters: Sam a major hurricane, but intensity to vary

September 26, 2021 3:55 PM

Florida

Woman shot while driving on Florida Turnpike

September 26, 2021 3:50 PM

Florida

Boy, 10, caught in rip current drowns in Florida

September 26, 2021 3:52 PM

Business

Space Coast tourism on way to record year, despite pandemic

September 26, 2021 3:49 PM

Business

Panama City Beach to get more sand

September 26, 2021 3:49 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service