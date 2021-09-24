Florida

Man convicted of helping kill son’s wife dies in prison

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla.

A Florida man has died in prison about two months after receiving a life sentence for helping his son kill the younger man’s estranged wife.

Angel Luis Rivera died Wednesday at the Central Florida Reception Center in Orlando, according to Florida Department of Corrections records. A cause of death is to be determined by the local medical examiner.

Rivera and his son, Christopher Otero-Rivera, were convicted in April of second-degree murder, abuse of a body and evidence tampering in the killing of Nicole Montalvo.

Montalvo disappeared on Oct. 21, 2019, after dropping the couple's 8-year-old son off at the Rivera home, the Orlando Sentinel previously reported. Investigators later found some of Montalvo's remains at the home. At trial, prosecutors said both men wanted Montalvo to “disappear" so they could get custody of the young boy, the newspaper reported.

In 2018, Otero-Rivera was accused of abducting and brutally beating his wife, according to court records. She filed for divorce while he was in jail, claiming years of abuse.

Prosecutors said the father and son hatched a plan to plant drugs on Montalvo to make her lose custody of the boy. And two people testified during the trial that Angel Rivera offered them money to kill his daughter-in-law.

When she disappeared, her father-in-law told investigators, Montalvo sent a text asking him and his wife to take care of their grandson for a few days.

Detectives suspected someone else sent the text because Montalvo had not told anyone she planned to go somewhere, according to court records.

Her body was later found burned, cut into pieces and buried on two of the Rivera's properties, according to prosecutors.

The defense attorneys had claimed the evidence was “circumstantial.”

The father and son each blamed the other for killing Montalvo, court records show.

