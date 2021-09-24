Florida
It’s not Cinderella’s Castle, but this Florida fortress near Disney World could be yours
A beautiful library. A gargoyle to scare away unwanted visitors. And a medieval game room fit for a king.
It may not be Cinderella’s Castle, but this home in Kissimmee, Florida, can transport you into a medieval fairy-tale with its mock drawbridges, stone interior walls and a great hall large enough to host a ball.
A winding driveway with a gated entrance guarded by a lion statue (Is that you, Aslan?) takes you to the nearly 8,000-square foot structure. The castle, built in 1984, has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
And it’s looking for a new ruler. The asking price: $1,050,000.
The castle has several sitting rooms, a theater with its own personal balcony, and a library with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, according to a Realtor.com listing. It even has a working wooden ladder, just like the one Belle uses in “Beauty and the Beast.”
Online pictures show a suit of armor lined up along its interior stone walls, a main bathroom with a stone tub (yes, there’s a shower, too) and a beautiful kitchen with an island counter we’re sure Tiana would approve of. No King Arthur round table in sight, though a little redecorating could fix that. There’s also a “workshop” room that’s ready to be converted into a royal man cave or she-shed so you can hide away from all your royal duties.
Dubbed “The Castle on Pleasant Hill,” even its address is fitting: 3130 Castle Cove Ct.
It’s also just a carriage ride away from the Most Magical Place on Earth. Google Maps suggests it’s about a 30 minutes to an hour from Walt Disney World, depending on traffic.
And hey, if you have to quarantine in 2021, why not do it like a king?
Clearly, someone couldn’t pass up the chance to live out their own personal fairy tale. The castle, which has been listed for 36 days, already has a pending offer. There’s still a chance you can snag it if the offer falls through.
If anyone knows a Fairy Godmother, now would be a good time to call them.
