A CPA living in Florida and going by ‘Dandy Daddy’ owned 4,000 pieces of child porn

A Lantana man who called himself “Dandy Daddy” when chatting online with others who love videos showing children being sexually abused was sentenced Monday in West Palm Beach federal court on child pornography possession and distribution.

Carl Jasperse’s admission of facts says: “He acknowledged he used Kik chat rooms to communicate with approximately 100 people.”

The 66-year-old Jasperse ket his certified public accountant license in Michigan after moving to Lantana, which means he can calculate properly that his 102-month sentence is 8 1/2 years and that he’ll have to serve at least 86 months (seven years, two months) by federal sentencing guidelines.

He has also been assigned $31,000 in restitution, divided in $3,000, $4,000 and $5,000 chunks among the child victims in seven groups of child pornography, i.e., “Violet” in the “At School” series and “Pia” of the “Sweet White Sugar” series.

Kik and Jasperse’s habit

Workers at the Kik communications app, an application popular with the child porn crowd for being free and providing anonymity, alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that user “Pteruzer201” uploaded or shared 27 videos over three days in October 2020. Jasperse’s admission says they were child pornography, one of them showing an adult male orally raping two girls in the 8-year-old range wearing only underwear.

A subpeona to Kik unearthed Jasperse’s account registration email address (“carljasperse@aol.com”) and his user-generated name of “Dandy Daddy (PM Open).”

In response to a search warrant, “Kik provided records of communication both in private and group settings by Ptcruzer201,” Jasperse’s admission says. “Kik logged more than 4,800 individual exchanges to and from Ptcruzer201 with dozens of different users; and to some of them hundreds of times.”

Once investigators tracked Jasperse to his Lantana home and got his iPhone 8, they found “hundreds” of pictures and more than eight videos of child sex abuse just at first glance. They also found a conversation on New Year’s Day, 2021 between Kik users “Dandy Daddy” and “Cali” with the latter requesting “Trade” and the former saying, “Of course. You first...” Then, a few minutes later, “mom and dad with young?”

In all, the Justice Department said the investigation by Homeland Security Investigations Miami’s West Palm Beach office and the Lantana Police Department found more than 4,000 pictures and videos of child sex abuse in Jasperse’s possession.