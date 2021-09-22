No, Champlain Towers records apparently weren’t stolen — but Surfside still can’t find some

The town of Surfside has told the federal agency investigating the collapse of Champlain Towers South that it cannot produce many of the records the agency is seeking for its inquiry into why the building fell.

The records the town did ultimately hand over were produced only after local prosecutors intervened on behalf of the investigating agency, the National Institute of Standards and Technology. An assistant state attorney informed Mayor Charles Burkett that documents could be subpoenaed if Surfside didn’t cooperate.

After discovering that many of the records pertaining to Champlain Towers South were missing, the town initially suspected that Surfside’s former building official had accessed a remote storage facility and stolen them. But an investigation into that theory found no wrongdoing by the building official, Ross Prieto, or anyone else, according to a police memo filed earlier this month.

The Public Storage facility in Sunny Isles Beach where the Surfside building department stored paper copies of plans, construction permits and other records for Champlain Towers South in a unit rented under the name of the former building official, Ross Prieto. Google Earth

On July 19, NIST called the mayor seeking help with accessing the town’s records, which are critical to determining the structural causes of the collapse. Burkett did not respond to the call for 10 days.

On July 29, Assistant State Attorney Laura Adams emailed Burkett asking for the town to cooperate with the investigation of the collapse. Adams noted that she had had hoped to convey her message in person at a pre-scheduled meeting six days earlier, but that the meeting had not occurred. No explanation of that was given.

“I am aware that my office could issue a subpoena for the documents that NIST has identified as necessary for their investigation, but am hoping that in the spirit of cooperation you could enlist the assistance of your Building Official and Town Clerk to get these materials as soon as possible,” Adams wrote.

Burkett replied the same day, saying no one had passed NIST’s message on to him. He then contacted Judith Mitrani-Reiser, who is overseeing the federal probe. Mitrani-Reiser sent Burkett a list of documents NIST was seeking from the town.

That mayor’s emails on the collapse, written on town letterhead, are sprinkled with political homilies, including: “The problems we face today are there because the people who work for a living now outnumber the people who vote for a living,” (author unknown) and: “If I was Darth Vader and I wanted to destroy the U.S. economy, I would do aggressive spending in the middle of a hot economy...” (Stanley Druckenmiller, billionaire investor).

On Aug. 9, the town clerk came through with some of the requested documents, providing hundreds of pages of original drawings and building plans from Champlain Towers South.

But the town was still unable to dig up much of what NIST asked for — including “as-built” drawings showing how the building was constructed, shop drawings showing how reinforcing steel was placed, and reports on the condition of the soil beneath the 13-story structure.

“Please know that we understand that most building departments do not receive many of the items you are requesting, and if they do, these documents are not generally retained for 40 years,” Town Clerk Sandra McCready wrote in her Aug. 9 response to Mitrani-Reiser.

Building department records are important for investigators who rely on structural drawings to look for design defects and permits, inspections and other documents that might point to a history of problems.

Several experts told the Miami Herald they weren’t surprised the town no longer has some of the records NIST sought, especially given that Champlain South was built four decades ago. In some cases, the town may have never had them.

As-built drawings, for example, are typically provided to building owners but not to municipal governments, said Gregg Schlesinger, a contractor and attorney based in Fort Lauderdale.

“It doesn’t surprise me that Surfside doesn’t have all of these documents, because during that time period they didn’t require them all,” Schlesinger said.

Even records that were filed with the town could have since been destroyed. The 1979 South Florida Building Code required local building officials to keep records of “inspections, Certificates of Compliance, results of tests, plans, surveys and Certificates of Occupancy” for a period of seven years.

But the absence of some of those records could present challenges for investigators, said Dawn Lehman, professor of structural engineering at the University of Washington and consultant to the Miami Herald. Design calculations, for example, could help illuminate how the original builders decided on the thickness of the pool deck slab, which caved in minutes before the partial building collapse.

“There are all these things pointing to a very flawed construction process,” Lehman said. But without more comprehensive records from the original construction, “I don’t know if that’s right,” she said.

Shop drawings would be helpful, too, said Abieyuwa Aghayere, professor of structural engineering at Drexel University. “The shop drawings show how the structure was actually built,” he said. “They take the structural engineer’s intent and put it into pictorial, graphic form.”

The head of the NIST investigation into the collapse of Champlain Towers South explains to the Town of Surfside the documents it is seeking to do its work.

The messy history of the building’s construction, which included three different general contractors and a 13th-floor penthouse tacked onto the design amid controversy, could also make information-gathering difficult. And any records kept by the original team may be hard to find: All three original contractors, as well as the original architect and engineer, are deceased.

NIST spokesperson Jennifer Huergo did not directly respond to questions about the agency’s record-gathering efforts, but she said the agency has been tapping “many sources.”

“NIST has appreciated the cooperation it has received to date from all involved in its investigation into the Champlain Towers South collapse,” she said.

Assistant State Attorney Laura Adams prods Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett to respond to a request from NIST, pointing out that a subpoena could be issued if the town did not respond.

The agency is no stranger to investigating building failures — and creating complex computer models of those failures — in the absence of complete information. In its first investigation, which studied the collapse of the Twin Towers after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the towers’ remains had been disposed of before NIST received congressional authority to start investigating.

As a result, “NIST could not verify the actual [or as-built] construction, the properties and condition of the materials used, or changes to the original construction made over the life of the buildings,” the agency wrote in a 2008 report on the collapse of 7 World Trade Center, a tower just north of the main World Trade Center complex that fell seven hours after the 9/11 attacks.

Still, NIST was able to model the collapse with help from “copious documents, photographs and videos of the disaster,” as well as interviews with building occupants and first responders. The agency reached conclusions about a probable collapse sequence and found it had been caused by fires ignited by debris from the fallen tower to the south.

In the Champlain Towers investigation, one key source of information could be the condo association, whose finances are now under the purview of a receiver appointed by a Miami-Dade circuit judge. Representatives for the association directed questions about cooperation with NIST to the receiver, Michael Goldberg, who did not respond to a request for comment.

Schlesinger, the contractor and attorney, said even in the absence of certain records, physical evidence should ultimately help investigators model the collapse and learn what caused it.

“NIST will get a ton of information from what they’ve hauled off [from the collapse site]. The physical evidence is there,” he said. “It’s going to come together.”

Lehman agreed. “We don’t usually have that much stuff when we do these kind of analyses,” she said. “But [federal investigators] do have access to the site. That could make up for it.”

Alex Daugherty, a Miami Herald reporter based in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 2:30 AM.