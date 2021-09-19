A tropical storm and tropical depression are in the Atlantic. Don’t cancel plans yet

Two storm systems are making their way across the Atlantic Ocean, but the forecast track from National Hurricane Center as of 8 a.m. Sunday has neither as a probable direct threat to Florida or the Caribbean.

Tropical Storm Peter

Tropical Storm Peter’s 45 mph maximum sustained winds were 470 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, moving west-northwest at about 15 mph. Tropical storm force winds extend 105 miles from the center, the NHC said.

The 8 a.m. Sunday conical projection for Tropical Storm Peter National Hurricane Center

After getting stronger through Sunday, Peter’s expected to weaken late Monday and through Tuesday.

Still, “interests in the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system,” the NHC said, because those places could get 1 to 3 inches of rain from late Sunday to Tuesday.

No warnings or watches are in effect.

Tropical Depression 17

This system blows 35 mph maximum sustained winds about 330 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving north-northwest at 14 mph. This might become a tropical storm Sunday or Monday.

After that, the NHC says, “By Tuesday, environmental conditions are is expected to become less conducive for development, and the system is forecast to begin a slow weakening trend.”

No watches or warnings are in effect.

The 8 a.m. Sunday projection of Tropical Depression 17’s path. National Hurricane Center