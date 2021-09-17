Florida

Police: Man, woman fatally shot in St. Petersburg home

The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

A man and woman were fatally shot inside a home in St. Petersburg, officials said.

The shooting happened late Thursday and police spent the night interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence, according to a statement released by police. So far no arrests have been made.

The names of the vicitms have not been released. The statement did not list a possible motive for the shooting.

The shooting happened in the city's Bartlett Park neighborhood.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Florida

Scottsdale man who skipped sentencing gets extra prison time

September 17, 2021 6:11 AM

National

‘Worst nightmare’: 20-plus cats die in Florida shelter fire

September 17, 2021 6:08 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service