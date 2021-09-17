Florida
Police: Man, woman fatally shot in St. Petersburg home
A man and woman were fatally shot inside a home in St. Petersburg, officials said.
The shooting happened late Thursday and police spent the night interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence, according to a statement released by police. So far no arrests have been made.
The names of the vicitms have not been released. The statement did not list a possible motive for the shooting.
The shooting happened in the city's Bartlett Park neighborhood.
