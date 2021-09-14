Firefighters rescue horse stuck in well in South Florida

Rescue workers pulled a horse out of a small well Monday afternoon in South Florida, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a Lake Worth field found a horse with its hind legs stuck in the ground, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue posted on Facebook.

Firefighters used a large animal rescue harness attached to the crane arm of a heavy duty tow truck to lift the horse out of the hole, officials said.

Officials didn't say how the horse got stuck or whether it had any injuries.