Florida

Report: Florida boy, 2, recovering from gunshot wound

The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

A 2-year-old boy was recovering Thursday morning after he was shot at his home in Jacksonville, sheriff's officials said.

The shooting happened after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officials said they're not sure how the boy got shot. News outlets reported that his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Everyone at the home was cooperating with the investigation, officials said. There was no word on whether anyone at the home will be charged in connection with the shooting.

The child's name was not released.

An investigation is continuing.

  Comments  
