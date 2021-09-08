Monroe County mayor is in quarantine after county commissioner dies of COVID complications

Michelle Coldiron

Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron said Wednesday she is in quarantine because she found out she was exposed to someone with COVID-19 on Sunday.

Coldiron confirmed the news to the Miami Herald in a text Wednesday morning.

“I was exposed on Sunday afternoon. I am following the guidelines of [the Department of Health] and in quarantine,” she said. “On Friday, I will have a PCR test.”

Coldiron was referring to a polymerase chain reaction test. It detects the presence of viral RNA that will be detectable before COVID antibodies or symptoms are present, according to the Medical Device Network.

The news comes just two days after Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster died from COVID-19 complications. Forster, 61, was vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson jab, his family and friends say.

Coldiron is fully vaccinated, according to a post on the county commission’s Facebook page.

“While I already had one negative test and am not showing any symptoms, I am following safety precautions lined out by the Florida Dept. of Health,” Coldiron is quoted saying in the post. “For the remainder of this week, I have canceled my in-person meetings and will get extra rest and hydrate to be on the safe side.”

Coldiron, who has lived full-time in the Keys since 1999, was elected to the District 2 seat on the county commission in 2018.

She had served on the Marathon City Council for three years and was the mayor of Marathon for one year.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

