Coast Guard finds body of missing Daytona Beach diver

The body of a Daytona Beach attorney who went missing while diving off the Atlantic Coast has been found, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The agency said Jim Evans' body was spotted late Tuesday some 8 miles (12 kilometers) southeast of Port Canaveral.

Evans, 50, went missing on Friday while diving for lobster. When he didn't resurface, other boaters called the Coast Guard.

The agency said Monday they'd searched for more than 100 hours for Evans, using a Jayhawk helicopter, an airplane and three of the agency’s vessels.