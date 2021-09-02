Man gets life sentence for killing 3 people

A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother, step-father and the new boyfriend of his former fiancée.

Jacob Langston was sentenced Wednesday in Okaloosa County court, the Northwest Florida Daily News reported. He pleaded guilty in June to three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony animal cruelty.

Elbert Merrick, who was dating Langston's former fiancée, went to the home of Langston's parents, Shanna and Kevin McGrath, to retrieve some of the young woman's belongings in January 2016, officials said. Merrick and Langston got into an argument that ended with Langston shooting the other man.

Shanna McGrath managed to call 911 before being shot. A gunfight ensued between Langston and Kevin McGrath that led to the older man being killed. Langston also shot two of his family’s dogs, killing one and severely injuring the other.