Florida couple gives Tulane med school $5M for professorship

A Florida couple who met in a gross anatomy class as Tulane University undergraduates has given Tulane Medical School $5 million for an endowed professorship.

Drs. Philip and Cheryl Leone, of Naples, Florida, are now retired pathologists and current members of the School of Medicine Board of Governors, a university news release said Wednesday.

Their endowment will support a medical school professor who will also hold a joint appointment in another school or unit, and will focus on areas such as public health, immunology, parasitology or anthropology, the university said.

The Leones have worked in both academic and private practice.

“Tulane University has played a major role in our lives and the lives of our family members,” Phil Leone said. “Our son graduated from Tulane, and Cheryl’s siblings earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from the university.”

“Endowing a Presidential Chair with an emphasis on interdisciplinary academic study allows us to contribute to the university in these challenging times,” Cheryl Leone said. “We hope our gift will strengthen the medical school and help train future physicians who can significantly advance the field of medicine.”