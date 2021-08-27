Tropical Storm Ida forecast as a Cat 3 hurricane, and there are 2 other systems to watch

Tropical Storm Ida is forecast to turn into a major hurricane as it treks toward the U.S. Gulf Coast. Forecasters are also watching two Atlantic disturbances that could turn into tropical depressions this weekend. National Hurricane Center

A strengthening Tropical Storm Ida is set to move near or over western Cuba on Friday before heading into the Gulf of Mexico, where it’s forecast to turn into a Category 3 hurricane before an expected landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

South Florida could feel the rainy outskirts of the powerful storm as it moves through the Gulf this weekend.

Forecasters are also monitoring two other disturbances in the Atlantic that could turn into tropical depressions over the weekend.

Here’s what to know:

Tropical Storm Ida forecast to be a major hurricane before U.S. landfall

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A stronger and better organized Tropical Storm Ida was passing through the Cayman Islands Friday morning with maximum sustained winds near 60 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. update.

The system was briskly moving northwest at 15 mph and was about 75 miles north-northwest of Grand Cayman and about 115 miles southeast of Cuba’s Isle of Youth. NOAA hurricane hunters are investigating the system.

On the forecast track, Ida is expected to trek near or over western Cuba before entering the Gulf of Mexico, where it should strengthen into a hurricane. The hurricane center predicts it will be a major Category 3 hurricane Sunday, with maximum sustained winds at 115 mph before making landfall, likely in Louisiana.

National Hurricane Center

“After landfall, Ida should weaken as it moves through the lower Mississippi and Tennessee River valleys. Based on the available guidance, there remains higher-than-normal confidence that a significant hurricane will approach and impact the Gulf coast during the weekend and early next week,” forecasters wrote.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

A hurricane watch is in effect from Cameron, Louisiana, to the Mississippi-Alabama border. A hurricane watch is also in effect for Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and metropolitan New Orleans. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Cayman Islands, the Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Mississippi-Alabama border to the Alabama-Florida border. A storm surge watch is also in effect from the Sabine Pass to the Alabama-Florida border, including at Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and Mobile Bay.

Two Atlantic disturbances could turn into tropical depressions

National Hurricane Center

As Ida continues toward the Gulf of Mexico and the northern U.S. Gulf Coast, forecasters are also monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic that have a high chance of turning into tropical depressions in the next few days.

One of the disturbances was producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the Atlantic between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles early Friday, according to the hurricane center.

“Gradual development of the system is expected and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days before it moves into an environment of stronger upper-level winds and slightly cooler waters,” forecasters wrote.

On the forecast track, the system is expected to move west-northwest before turning toward the north during the weekend.

It had a 70% of formation in the next 48 hours and an 80% of formation through the next five days, as of the 8 a.m. Friday update.

The other disturbance forecasters are watching was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms about 600 miles east of Bermuda Friday morning. While environmental conditions are “marginally conducive” for development, forecasters think the system could still turn into a tropical depression during the weekend.

It’s expected to move slowly east during the next day or two before picking up its pace and heading northeast Sunday, away from the United States. As of the 8 a.m. update, it had a 50% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 60% chance of formation through the next five days.

The next storm names on the list are Julian and Kate.