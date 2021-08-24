Florida

Police: Woman stabbed husband, teen, self; baby found dead

The Associated Press

MIAMI

A Florida woman is facing multiple charges after police said she stabbed her husband and teenage daughter in their home near Miami.

Police were called to the home Monday night and found the man on the front lawn and the 16-year-old daughter at a neighbor's house. Inside the family's home they also found a 15-month-old girl with critical injuries. She was taken to a hospital where she died, Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta told the Miami Herald.

The 38-year-old mother also turned the knife on herself, and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Zabaleta told the newspaper the woman is facing “very serious criminal charges."

Her 38-year-old husband teenage daughter were flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Zabaleta told the Herald the couple had four other children under age 11 who all escaped without injuries.

The investigation is continuing.

