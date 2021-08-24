Florida healthcare centers paid workers $41,509 in back pay after an investigation

An owner of medical facilities in The Villages area of Florida learned via a U.S. Department of Labor investigation that they owed employees $41,509 in earned overtime pay, Labor announced last week.

That money went to 27 employees at 441 Urgent Care in Wildwood and three Santos Primary Care Centers in the Villages, an average of $1,537.37 per worker.

Wage and Hour Division investigators found that the hours for employees who worked at both centers didn’t have their hours combined as they should have been. So when their total hours worked exceeded 40 hours a week, they didn’t get overtime pay.

“We thought we were in the right, but after talking with the Department of Labor, we understand that we were in the wrong,” said Trenna Santos, manager of Santos Primary Care Centers.

Wage and Hour Division District Director Wildalí De Jesús said, “We encourage all employers to review their pay practices and to contact us with any questions they have to avoid violations like those found in this investigation.”

The Wage and Hour complaint section of the Department of Labor website contains information on how to file a complaint. Miami’s Wage and Hour Division office can be reached at 305-598-6607.