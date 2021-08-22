A Miami paramedic had sex with a patient. He lost his license, but that’s not exactly why

A paramedic working in Plantation General Hospital’s emergency room decided pursuing his sexual desire was a bigger emergency than anything in the ER’s immediate future.

That decision ultimately cost Yoandy Moreno his paramedic’s license.

The Florida Department of Health’s administrative complaint against Moreno’s license said he was working the 7 p.m. to 1:15 a.m. shift in Plantation General’s ER on Aug. 11, 2019 when he left from 9 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. without telling anybody. Moreno later admitted that he left Plantation General grounds to have sex with a patient.

Plantation General fired Moreno four days later for “gross misconduct.”

But while the reason Moreno went AWOL for 45 minutes probably didn’t help him in the disciplinary process, it wasn’t the “unprofessional conduct” that brought the administrative complaint.

“[Moreno] engaged in unprofessional conduct by abandoning his job duties as a paramedic in the emergency room without notifying his employer,” the complaint said.

The final order revoking Moreno’s license came down Thursday. He’d been a paramedic since September 2011.

