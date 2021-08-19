What Florida theme park ranks safest in new survey? Hint: it’s not Mickey or E.T.’s home

Tourists in masks due to COVID-19 at Walt Disney World in Florida. AP

How safe is your favorite Florida theme park?

No, this is not yet another COVID story though, sigh, that is an issue of personal safety that unfortunately is going to resonate for the state for awhile.

Rather, this report deals with safety in other respects such as, are you going to fracture your ankle stepping out of your inner tube at Disney’s Teamboat Springs attraction? Or get a horrible headache from Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal Studios?

Yep, these “incidents” were logged on Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Customer Service’s updated version of its Memorandum of Understanding Exempt Facilities Report. The latest version of the 46-page report, dating back to 2001, includes the year’s second quarter — April to July 2021 — injuries at popular attractions including Walt Disney World, Sea World, Legoland, Busch Gardens and Universal.

Some of these are simple human error. Other times, someone with pre-existing conditions simply can get overwhelmed by the excitement of the rides.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nevertheless, major Florida theme parks are required to report the most serious injuries in which visitors are hurt on the rides and hospitalized for at least 24 hours, according to the Orlando Sentinel. The listings are self-reported.

And it’s this memorandum report that served as the basis for a new Best Value Theme Park Report that ranked the safety, statistically-speaking, of Florida’s most popular theme park attractions.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The state injury reports were analyzed by a team of personal finance experts at money.co.uk and released earlier this month. Here’s what the Brits found on our thrill-seeking shores from safest to least.

But these stats should be taken with the proverbial grain of salt. For instance, Walt Disney World in Orlando, fifth of five, has at least five million more visitors per year than the “safest” at No. 1 Legoland in Winter Haven. And Disney has at least four times the number the smaller Busch Gardens in Tampa or Sea World attracts (about 20+ million at Disney compared to under 5 million at Busch and at Sea World, for instance) according to 2019 figures from Statista. Disney also covers more ground, which can give people more opportunities for mishaps.

With that in mind ...

The theme park safety rankings

▪ 1. Legoland Florida Resort, Winter Haven.

Legoland Florida. Courtesy money.co.uk

Injuries occurred (2001-2021): just nine overall, an average of 0.45 injuries per year.

According to the researchers at money.co.uk, Legoland Florida’s injuries were minor, such as guests either slipping when exiting a ride, or getting their feet stuck between the cart and platform following a ride on the Lost Kingdom Adventure.

And, according to the Memorandum, Legoland saw no reported injuries in 2021, thus far.

“The safety-conscious theme park continues to improve its safety procedures,” researchers said. Among the cited efforts: a “Stand Up Straight height check on entering the park, a qualified first-aid building located next to Fun Town Factory Tour, automatic external defibrillators and a large number of hand sanitizing dispensers around the resort.”

‘Cuz COVID, natch.

▪ 2. Busch Gardens, Tampa.

Busch Gardens in Florida. Courtesy money.co.uk

Injuries: 13 overall, an average of 0.65 injuries per year.

Some of the most common incidents at Busch Gardens included fractured arms, knee pain and head injuries, according to researchers.

There were two injuries in April 2021, according to the Memorandum. A 71-year-old woman hurt her arm on the Ubanga-Banga Bumper Cars and a 10-year-old boy had a head injury on Funport.

First-aid stations are allocated around the park, the money.co.uk folks note.

3. Seaworld, Orlando.

Sea World in Florida. Courtesy money.co.uk

Injuries: 35 overall, an average of 1.75 injuries per year.

Injuries ranged from hip and ankle pain to difficulty breathing when leaving rides. Four incidents were reported in the most recent 2021 quarter — things like nausea, dizziness, weakness and a loss of consciousness.

“Some of the ways Seaworld has improved its health and safety protocol is with the development of large first-aid stations, located behind Stingray Lagoon and on Sesame Street Land,” researchers said.

4. Universal Studios, Orlando.

Injuries: 163 overall, an average of 8.15 injuries per year.

The theme park, home to the Hulk, Harry Potter and E.T., had injuries ranging from lower back vertebrae fractures, to broken arms and cardiac arrests. “These occurrences have understandably led to the park becoming increasingly safety-conscious and responsive to all accidents,” said the researchers.

5. Disney World, Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista.

Walt Disney World, Florida. Courtesy money.co.uk

Injuries: 462 overall, an average of 23.1 injuries per year

“Despite Disney World taking last place with 461 injuries recorded in the report, it’s still an extremely safe park to visit with extensive safety measures and precautions in place,” said money.co.uk folks.

Injuries included fractured fingers, back injuries, nausea, dizziness and shortness of breath.

Of the four reported injuries in the recent 2021 quarter, a 66-year woman fell and fractured her wrist when leaving the Haunted Mansion.

Disney employs nurses onsite to treat minor injuries at stations that include Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach. Disney also transports more serious injuries to nearby off-site urgent care centers or, if need be, hospitals.