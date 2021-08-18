Sheriff: Indiana man dies while diving in Florida Keys

A 71-year-old Indiana man has died while diving in the waters off of the Florida Keys, officials said.

The body of Timothy Lee Jayne of Indianapolis, Indiana, was found Tuesday afternooon by a group of good Samaritan commercial divers. They were assiting in the search after Jayne went missing while diving from a private rental catamaran off Key West, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The sheriff's office said investitgators don't know what led to Jayne’s issue in the water.

The divers brought his body to the surface, where he was put onto a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission boat and taken to a marina. They administered CPR, but he was pronounced dead just before 5:30 p.m., officials said.

Autopsy results were pending on Wednesday.