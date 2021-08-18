Florida

Sheriff: Indiana man dies while diving in Florida Keys

The Associated Press

KEY WEST, Fla.

A 71-year-old Indiana man has died while diving in the waters off of the Florida Keys, officials said.

The body of Timothy Lee Jayne of Indianapolis, Indiana, was found Tuesday afternooon by a group of good Samaritan commercial divers. They were assiting in the search after Jayne went missing while diving from a private rental catamaran off Key West, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The sheriff's office said investitgators don't know what led to Jayne’s issue in the water.

The divers brought his body to the surface, where he was put onto a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission boat and taken to a marina. They administered CPR, but he was pronounced dead just before 5:30 p.m., officials said.

Autopsy results were pending on Wednesday.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service