Please don’t duct-tape the passengers: Airline sends memo to flight crew amid meltdowns

Unruly passengers got a break from United Airlines, sort of.

In a memo last week to flight crews that was obtained by media outlets, the Chicago-based carrier warned workers not to use tape as a restraint. In recent weeks, a handful of out-of-control passengers were seen taped up to their seats in video widely shared on social media.

One instance earlier this month involved a drunk man flying Frontier to Miami who groped and attacked flight attendants and then was wrapped like a mummy before being arrested for battery on the ground.

Senior Vice President of Inflight Services John Slate reminded employees of the policy that when people act up, there are other ways to calm things down.

“Please remember there are designated items on board that may be used in difficult situations, and alternative measures such as tape should never be used,” said Slate’s memo, which did not specify the items.

If a passenger has a meltdown, he wrote, the crew should use their de-escalation training and “best judgment,” as well as the “huddle process,” which includes consulting with the pilot as well as security personnel on the ground.

While not recommended, the use of duct tape to control wild passengers isn’t new. In a statement, the International Air Transport Association said this tactic is implemented when all else fails.

“Cabin crew are trained in de-escalation and restraint techniques and equipment [if carried) by their airline,” the IATA statement read. “There is no industry standard restraint equipment, so it is up to the individual airline. Some airlines may equip their cabins with kits that include restraint devices.”

