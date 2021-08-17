Man flees after crashing car, fighting off Florida trooper

Authorities searching for a man who fled into the woods after crashing his car and fighting a Florida Highway Patrol trooper early Tuesday near Orlando.

The crash was reported around 5:45 a.m., and the driver got into an altercation with a trooper responded to the scene, according to Lt. Kim Montes.

The man was able to fight off the trooper and run into the woods, she said. The trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The highway patrol and the Orange County Sheriff's Office began searching for the man, but he had not been spotted by late morning, Montes said.

She advised drivers to use caution in the area unitl the man is captured.