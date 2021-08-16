Tropical Storm Henri could form soon, Fred forecast to hit Florida, Grace menaces Haiti

Forecasters are watching Tropical Storm Fred near Florida, Tropical Depression Grace by Hispaniola and Tropical Depression Eight could turn into Tropical Storm Henri soon near Bermuda. National Hurricane Center

A tropical depression passing to the east-southeast of Bermuda is forecast to turn into Tropical Storm Henri soon.

Forecasters are also watching Tropical Storm Fred, which is expected to bring heavy rain to parts of the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend Region ahead of its Monday landfall. Hispaniola is also bracing for possible flash flooding and mudslides as Tropical Depression Grace approaches the Dominican Republic’s southern coast.

Here’s what to know:

Tropical Depression Eight near Bermuda to turn into Tropical Storm Henri soon

Tropical Depression Eight was about 110 miles east of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds near 35 mph with higher gusts. It’s moving slowly toward the south-southwest and is expected to make a “slow clockwise turn” during the next couple of days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm later Monday and should pass to the southeast and south of Bermuda during the next few days. Bermuda, which is under a tropical storm watch, should expect to feel tropical storm conditions on Tuesday, particularly to the south of the island.

A model suggests the storm will turn into a major hurricane within 72 hours but forecasters say it’s an “extreme outlier given the amount of shear forecast to affect the system on days 3-5,” according to the hurricane center. The hurricane center’s official forecast keeps it as a strong tropical storm through early Friday with maximum sustained winds around 65 mph.

A Category 1 hurricane has maximum sustained winds of at least 74 mph.

Parts of Florida brace for Tropical Storm Fred’s heavy rains

Tropical Storm Fred was moving northward toward Florida’s Panhandle Monday. National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Fred was moving north toward Florida’s Panhandle on Monday. Heavy rain and dangerous storm surge are forecast along the coast of the Panhandle and Big Bend Region, according to the hurricane center.

As of the 5 a.m. Monday advisory, Fred was about 160 miles south of Panama City and about 140 miles south-southeast of Apalachicola, with maximum sustained winds near 50 mph with higher gusts. Its tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.

On the forecast track, Fred was moving slowly toward the north and is expected to pick up its pace later Monday. The storm is forecast to make landfall in the western Florida Panhandle sometime Monday afternoon or evening.

Some strengthening is forecast before landfall, but it should quickly weaken once it’s on land, according to the hurricane center.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Florida’s Panhandle from Navarre to the Wakulla/Jefferson County line. A storm surge warning is also in effect for Florida’s coast from Indian Pass to Yankeetown.

Tropical Depression Grace approaching Haiti

Tropical Depression Grace should strengthen into a tropical storm again once it leaves Hispaniola and enters the open waters again. National Hurricane Center

Tropical Depression Grace was approaching the Dominican Republic’s southern coast early Monday with maximum sustained winds near 35 mph with higher gusts. It was about 160 miles east-southeast of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and about 510 miles east of Montego Bay, Jamaica.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the entire coast of the Dominican Republic and Haiti, which is still reeling from Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake that has killed about 1,300 people.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin in the Dominican Republic Monday. Haiti should start to feel Grace as early as Monday night.

Grace’s biggest threat to Hispaniola, the island the two nations share, is the possibility of flooding rain. Forecasters say Haiti and the Dominican Republic should expect to see 5 to 10 inches of rain with some isolated areas possibly getting as much as 15 inches through Tuesday.

This heavy rainfall could lead to flash and urban flooding and even mudslides, according to the hurricane center.

“The evolution of the forecast track of Grace is having major implications on the future intensity of the cyclone. It is becoming more likely that the system will track over only the southern portion of Hispaniola, which would result in a lesser disruption of Grace’s circulation,” forecasters wrote. “Furthermore, the more southern track would bring the cyclone over the warm waters of the northwestern Caribbean beginning on Tuesday,” where it could see some strengthening and turn into a tropical storm again by the time it nears Cuba. It also shows it staying away from Florida.

“By midweek, Grace may interact with the Yucatan Peninsula, which should limit strengthening or perhaps weaken the system depending on the track,” forecasters wrote. “Once over the western Gulf of Mexico, late in the forecast period, some additional strengthening is expected, although the wind shear is forecast to increase slightly during that time frame.”