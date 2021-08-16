Florida

New Florida State President McCullough taking office

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida State University is getting a new president Monday with Richard McCullough replacing the retiring John Thrasher.

McCullough, FSU's 16th president, had been Harvard University's vice provost for research. The university’s board of trustees unanimously selected McCullough in June after interviewing its pool of finalists.

McCullough, 62, had held his position at Harvard since 2012. McCullough was also a professor of materials science and engineering at Harvard. He has a PhD in engineering from Johns Hopkins University.

McCullough previously served as vice president for research at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. He is also co-founder and chairman of Liquid X, a company that produces particle-free ink formulas.

Thrasher, 77, had been president for almost seven years.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Located in Florida’s capital city of Tallahassee, Florida State is one of the country’s largest universities with an enrollment of about 44,000 students. Already known nationally for its sports programs, the school has been working to improve its academic stature.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Health News

University of Florida reverses, to have in-person classes

August 16, 2021 7:38 AM

Entertainment

Museum celebrates the Story Quilters with new exhibit

August 16, 2021 3:11 AM

Entertainment

Tattoo artist destigmatizes tic disorder

August 16, 2021 3:11 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service