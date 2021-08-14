Florida

Car partially swallowed by hole in Florida driveway

The Associated Press

PALM HARBOR, Fla.

A black sedan was partially submerged into a hole that opened in a driveway near St. Petersburg early Friday, officials said.

A pickup truck was left on the edge of the hole, which measured about 10-feet by 10-feet (3 meters by 3 meters), Palm Harbor Fire Rescue officials said in a news release.

The hole was about 15 feet (4.5 meters) from the house, so the residents were evacuated, officials said.

The scene was then roped off by crime scene tape.

The property will be inspected by the Pinellas County Building Department.

